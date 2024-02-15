Jarange should keep quiet, govt will take firm decision on Maratha quota: Bhujbal

Mumbai, Feb 15 (PTI) Maharashtra minister Chhagan Bhujbal, who has been opposing the "backdoor entry" of Marathas in the OBC quota, on Thursday said activist Manoj Jarange should remain quiet as the state government will take a "firm decision" on the Maratha reservation issue.

Speaking to reporters here, the cabinet minister also said he is in favour of granting a separate quota to Marathas, but is against the issuance of Kunbi caste certificates to them without due diligence.

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday said a special session of the state legislature would be held on February 20 to discuss reservation and other demands of the Maratha community.

On Thursday, Jarange continued his indefinite fast for the sixth day at his native Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna district and said he would go to Mumbai on February 18 or 19 to press for the demand of converting the government's draft notification on 'blood relatives' of Kunbi Marathas into a law.

"Jarange should sit quietly as the state is going to take a firm decision on giving reservation benefits to the Maratha community. He is unnecessarily using abusive language against senior ministers and government officials," Bhujbal, a prominent OBC leader, said.

The minister said Jarange thought the report of the survey undertaken by the state government, for assessing the social, economic and educational backwardness of the Maratha community, will be out on Thursday.

Hence, to seek credit, he sat on a fast from February 10. But the survey report is not finalised and it would take more time, he said.

"Now Jarange is stuck and using abusive language," Bhujbal said.

The minister said he is in favour of granting a separate quota to the Maratha community.

"However, I am opposed to issuing Kunbi caste certificates to Marathas without any due diligence. Such backdoor entry for Marathas in the OBC (category) is not acceptable," he said.

"There are nearly 374 different types of castes categorised as OBCs in Maharashtra. Why do Marathas want to be a part of it?" asked Bhujbal, who belongs to the NCP led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

Jarange had earlier warned that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public gatherings in Maharashtra would be disrupted unless his demands were met.

In response to his threat, Union minister Narayan Rane on Wednesday accused him of making irrational remarks and challenged him to disrupt the PM's visits.

Rane, a prominent Maratha leader within the state BJP, disregarded Jarange's leadership credibility, suggesting he recognise his "limited worth" and refrain from making "loose and senseless comments." "It seems he has had some mental shock and he is making comments that do not make any sense," the former chief minister said, adding that the activist should know his "limited worth" and "stay in bed." PTI ND GK