Jarange slams CM's announcement of loan waiver decision being taken by June 30 next year

Pune, Oct 31 (PTI) Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange on Friday said farmers in Maharashtra are distressed and cannot survive just on loan waiver promises of the state government.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said a decision on farm loan waiver will be taken by June 30 next year.

He was speaking to reporters after a meeting with former MLA and Prahar Janshakti Party leader Bachchu Kadu, who is leading a massive protest for farm loan waiver.

Referring to the CM's announcement, Jarange asked if farmers can wait that long.

"Farmers cannot fill their stomachs with the government's promises. Crops and cattle have been washed away. Once again, the government has deceived the farmers as there will be no loan waiver. Will the farmers survive until June 30? They need immediate assistance. How are they supposed to live until then," the activist said.

"The government had announced it would provide relief to farmers affected by heavy rains before Diwali. But no money has been deposited into the farmers' accounts. How can anyone trust Devendra Fadnavis? Farmers who have suffered losses of one to two lakh rupees are being given just five to seven thousand. It will cost them at least Rs 10 thousand just to clear the damaged, rotten crops," he added, If farmers are being booked simply because they protest, then this government has gone even further than the Mughals, Jarange added.

He was in Pune to attend a court hearing.

Jarange and two others are accused of not paying the agreed sum for organizing six performances of the play 'Shambhuraje' in Jalna in 2013. The next hearing in the case is slated for November 18. PTI COR BNM