Jarange slams Cong leader Wadettiwar for opposing Maratha quota from OBC pool

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Nov 10 (PTI) Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange on Friday hit out at Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar who has been opposing reservations to the community from the share of the Other Backward Classes.

Wadettiwar, the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, had recently said the Maharashtra government must not get threatened by Jarange's December 24 deadline for Maratha quota and take a wrong path that does injustice to OBCs.

Wadettiwar had also asked Maratha youth to concentrate on studies rather than following Jarange.

"The Maratha community knows how he (Wadettiwar) changes his stand. He is supposed to give us justice but keeps making allegations against us. The OBCs are not standing behind leaders like him," Jarange alleged.

Attacking the Congress, Jarange said, "I have never seen such an opposition party that does not allow the Marathas to be included in the OBC category." Jarange said Maratha youth are studying but some leaders are depriving them of opportunities by not providing reservations.

He said some three to four persons have become the enemies of Maratha youth.

"Even the next five generations of Marathas will not pay heed to Wadettiwar," the quota activist claimed.

Jarange had first undertaken a fast for Maratha quota between August 29 and September 14 and then again from October 25 November 2. PTI AW BNM BNM