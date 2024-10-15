Jarange slams Fadnavis for not meeting Maratha quota demand before poll announcement

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Oct 15 (PTI) Activist Manoj Jarange on Tuesday criticised Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for not fulfilling the Maratha community's quota demand before the model code of conduct for the assembly polls came into force.

Addressing the media at Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna after the poll dates were announced, Jarange appealed to the Maratha community to show its power by ensuring 100 per cent voting in the elections next month.

Elections to the 288-member Maharashtra assembly will be held in a single phase on November 20, and counting of votes will take place on November 23.

"The Maratha community had hoped that its demands (regarding quota) would be fulfilled, but Fadnavis has worked to ruin the life of Maratha youth. He worked to ensure that the community did not remain united, didn't progress and was deprived of reservation. Hence, they have announced the elections without fulfilling our demand," he alleged.

He claimed that the government added 17 communities to the OBC category but did not give anything to the Maratha community.

The activist appealed to the Maratha voters to ensure 100 per cent voting in the upcoming assembly polls.

"Making decisions was in their (ruling parties) hands. But now, the community will decide whether to bring you back to power. The community cannot be ignored while forming the government. The Marathas have shown their power for 14 months and should now show their power through voting," he said.

Marathas should vote for their children's future and not for any political party, the activist said. PTI AW ARU