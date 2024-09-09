Jarange speaks to minister Abdul Sattar on Maratha quota issue

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Sep 9 (PTI) Activist Manoj Jarange on Monday spoke to Maharashtra Minorities Development Minister Abdul Sattar over phone regarding the demand for Maratha quota and giving Kunbi certificates to all Marathas.

Later, talking to reporters at Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna district, Jarange said the minister told him that he had informed Chief Minister Eknath Shinde about the issue.

The activist has been leading protests demanding Other Backward Class (OBC) certificates for recognising all Kunbis (agriculturists) and their “sage soyre” (blood relatives) as Marathas.

In February, the Maharashtra legislature passed a bill providing 10 per cent reservation for the Maratha community in education and government jobs, but Jarange is insisting on the inclusion of Marathas in the OBC category.

Kunbi, an agrarian group, falls under the OBC category, and Jarange has been demanding that Kunbi certificates be issued to all Marathas, thus making them eligible for quota benefits.

In September last year, the Maharashtra government set up the Justice Shinde committee to scrutinise Kunbi records of the Maratha community.

After speaking to the minister over phone, Jarange said, "Sattar came and met me earlier. He said (over phone) that he had met leaders in the government about the issues of farmers and Maratha reservation. He said a discussion was also held on the issue of Marathas and Kunbis being same." The poor Marathas should be get the reservation benefit, he said.

"I also spoke (to the minister) about extension to the Shinde Committee established to find Maratha-Kunbi documents. The committee is not working. They should work and give validity and certificates to the community people," he said.

"Sattar said he has given details to the CM and deputy CM and he will speak to them again," Jarange added. PTI AW GK