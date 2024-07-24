Manoj Jarange Patil suspends indefinite fast over Maratha quota issue

Jalna: Maratha activist Manoj Jarange on Wednesday suspended his indefinite fast, which he began five days ago over the quota issue, stating that his community members say they want him alive to fight for the cause.

He announced the decision while addressing media persons at his native Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna district of Maharashtra.

Jarange had launched his latest fast on July 20 in support of his demands, including implementation of the draft notification that recognises Kunbis as 'sage soyare' (blood relatives) of Maratha community members and granting reservation to the latter under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category.

The activist, who had been refusing intravenous fluids, agreed to receive them from Tuesday night.

Talking to reporters this morning, he said, "My community says they want me alive. There is tremendous pressure from the community. If I die, it would cause a division within the community. Therefore, I have decided to suspend my fast." Jarange criticised BJP MLC Pravin Darekar and Maharashtra minister Chhagan Bhujbal, alleging that they were opposed to reservation for the Maratha community.

This opposition could lead to the Maratha community going away from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), he said while hinting at potential electoral consequences in the upcoming assembly elections.

He also appealed to the Maratha community members to defeat the BJP.

Jarange accused Deputy Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, who is also the state Home Minister, of trying to implicate him in a false case.

This allegation comes in the wake of a Pune court issuing a fresh non-bailable warrant in a 2013 cheating case. Dhananjay Ghorpade, the producer-director of Marathi play 'Shambhuraje' (based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj) has alleged that Jarange and his associates failed to pay Rs 13.21 lakh after organising six shows of the play in Jalna.

Jarange said he was ready to go to jail for presenting before people the life of Sambhaji Maharaj.

"I am ready to die for the Maratha community...," he said.

He accused Fadnavis of playing low level politics to bring his party in power by using government machinery against the opponents.

He criticised the state government over its "discriminatory funding practices", and claimed that substantial funds were given to veteran social worker Appasaheb Dharamadhikari while financial help to the Maratha youth was denied.

Jarange announced that meetings of the Maratha community will be held across various districts between August 7 to 13. After that, a critical meeting will be held on August 29 to decide the future course of action.