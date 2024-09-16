Jarange to launch indefinite fast for induction of Marathas under OBC category

Jalna, Sep 16 (PTI) Quota activist Manoj Jarange has announced the launch of an indefinite fast, the sixth over a year, from Monday midnight for classifying the Maratha community as Kunbis under the OBC category.

Addressing reporters at Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna district, the ground zero of the Maratha quota agitation, Jarange demanded the government implement the historical gazettes of the erstwhile Hyderabad State, Bombay Presidency, and Satara Sansthan, which he claimed recognised Marathas as Kunbis (an agrarian community).

"I have no choice but to fast unto death for these demands. I have no option but to ensure the defeat of candidates of the ruling parties in the upcoming Assembly elections," he said.

Meanwhile, OBC quota activist Navnath Waghmare has warned of launching a hunger strike from Tuesday if Jarange resorts to fast.

Jarange reiterated his allegations against Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and state minister Chhagan Bhujbal.

"Fadnavis is creating obstacles in granting reservation to the Maratha community. Chhagan Bhujbal is inciting riots in the state at Fadnavis' behest by instigating OBCs against Maratha reservation," he alleged.

Jarange extended his support to the Dhangar community demanding inclusion in the ST category.

Jarange had earlier staged hunger strikes for varying days on August 29 and October 25 last year, and February 10, June 4, and July 20, 2024.

The hunger strikes galvanised the Maratha community, forcing the state government to provide a 10 per cent reservation for the Maratha community in education and government jobs. The reservation declared under the socially and educationally backward category was, however, rejected by Jarange.

Waghmare has accused Jarange of creating "drama" in the name of the fast.

Waghmare and his associate Laxman Hake are against granting the reservation to Marathas under the OBC category. PTI COR NSK