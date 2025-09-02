Jarange to undergo treatment in private hospital in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Sep 2 (PTI) Activist Manoj Jarange, who called off his 5-day long agitation for the Maratha reservation cause in Mumbai on Tuesday afternoon, will undergo treatment at a private hospital in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, doctors said.

Jarange ended his five-day-old fast after the Maharashtra government accepted most of his demands, including granting eligible Marathas Kunbi caste certificates which will make them eligible for reservation benefits available to Other Backward Classes (OBCs).

The 43-year-old activist accepted a glass of fruit juice offered by senior BJP minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, who heads the cabinet sub-committee on Maratha reservation, at south Mumbai's Azad Maidan, the site of his agitation since August 29, marking the end of his fast. After that, he left the venue in an ambulance for a medical check-up.

Following the conclusion of the fast, Jarange, who hails from Jalna district in the Marathwada region, will undergo treatment at the private hospital located in Ulkanagari area of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. He had received treatment at the same medical facility in the past as well.

"Manoj Jarange will reach the hospital around midnight. We are making necessary preparations. He will not be admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) as of now. But the final call will be taken once he arrives," the doctor from the hospital told PTI.

He usually undergoes treatment in a special room at the hospital and we are currently readying it," he added. PTI AW NP