Jarange's brother-in-law, eight others externed from four districts for criminal activities: Police

Mumbai, Feb 9 (PTI) The brother-in-law of Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange and eight others were externed from Jalna, Beed, Parbhani and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar districts as part of action against the sand mafia and criminal activities, a police official said on Sunday.

The decision to extern Jarange's brother-in-law Vikas Khedkar and eight others was taken by the sub divisional magistrate of Ambad in Jalna, he said.

"Others who have been externed comprise Keshav Madhav Vaibhat, Sanyog Madhukar Solunke, Gajanan Ganpat Solunke, Amol Keshav Pandit, Gorakh Babanrao Kurankar, Sandeep Sukhdev Lohkare, Ramdas Masurao Taur and Vaman Masurao Taur," the official informed.

Cases have been registered since 2019 against these persons at Ambad, Ghansawangi and Gondi police stations in Jalna for sand theft, arson during the Antarwali Sarati agitation and obstruction of government work among others, he added.

Six of the accused had taken part in the Maratha quota agitation of Jarange, the official informed. PTI ZA BNM