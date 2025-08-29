Jarange's quota stir: BEST bus services affected; suburban trains function normally

Mumbai, Aug 29 (PTI) Bus services of the civic-run Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking were affected on Friday due to Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange's stir at Azad Maidan in south Mumbai, officials said.

However, suburban rail services of Central and Western Railways functioned normally, they added.

Heavily patronised bus routes like 138, 115, 116 along with many others had to be curtailed and then stopped, resulting in inconvenience to those making their way to offices in Nariman Point, Churchgate, Colaba and Kabadevi, a BEST official said.

"Bus services on a route to neighbouring Navi Mumbai had to be stopped, while some routes were temporarily suspended at Deonar and other locations. Some of these curtailments took place in the morning, while others from noon. Several buses were stuck on roads leading to CSMT in the morning after Maratha quota protesters blocked the junction," he said.

Some protestors also climbed on to the roof of a stranded bus and danced, he added.

"Buses stuck near CSMT were cleared by police. Services that were suspended in several parts of south Mumbai had not started till late evening due to vehicles being parked along Mahapalika Marg near the BMC headquarters and other routes leading to CSMT," the official informed.

BEST is the second biggest public transporter in Mumbai after the suburban railway systems operated by Central and Western Railways. They ferry 25 lakh passengers daily with a fleet of around 2700 buses.

Railway officials said suburban train services were running normally, though with some delay.

Trains were less crowded as compared to normal days, barring the rush hours, with Harbour line, that links Navi Mumbai to the metropolis, witnessing a large number of protesters headed to Azad Maidan.

These protesters had parked their vehicles at several locations near Harbour line stations in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai, officials said.

Some government and private offices permitted their employees to go home early, while others allowed staff to work from home.

Several private vehicles were also stuck in traffic snarls in many parts of the city, including the eastern side, as P D'mello road, Eastern Freeway and several other routes saw bumper-to-bumper traffic comprising vehicles ferrying protesters.

There were instances of protesters trying to stop vehicles near CSMT and at Chembur, though these were defused by police, officials said. PTI KK BNM