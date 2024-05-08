'Jashn-E-Qawwali': Niazi brothers to perform in Delhi for fundraising concert

New Delhi, May 8 (PTI) Famous sufi singers Shahid Niazi and Sami Niazi of the famed qawwali troupe, the 'Niazi Brothers', will be performing here in the national capital on Friday during 'Jashn-E-Qawwali'.

The music festival, now in its third edition, will be hosted by Delhi-based NGO Wishes and Blessings at Kamani Auditorium.

"It is our privilege to perform for the third time for a noble cause. The NGO has been working tremendously for the last 10 years and this is our bit towards Wishes and Blessings. We hope to perform our best at 'Jash-e-Qawwali' in Delhi on May 10," said Shahid Niazi in a statement.

Hailing from the renowned Rampur Gharana, the Niazi brothers have earned international acclaim for their versatile musical talents, spanning qawwali, naat, ghazal, bhajan, geet, folk and more.

The concert this year aims to raise funds for the expansion of the NGO's newly launched initiative of Community Kitchen – WB Rasoi.

According to the organisers, this time they are organising this concert with an aim to raise contributions to provide the basic necessity for any human being – the food.

"We have recently launched a community kitchen in NOIDA to serve the underprivileged and wish to expand this initiative. The funds we receive from this concert will directly be used in the WB Rasoi programme," said Geetanjali Chopra, founder and president of Wishes and Blessings.

The tickets, priced at Rs 499, are available for purchase at Paytm Insider. PTI MG MAH MAH