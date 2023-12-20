Jat Mahasangh volunteers protest near Congress office over mimicry incident

New Delhi, Dec 20 (PTI) Jat Mahasangh volunteers on Wednesday held a protest march near the Congress headquarters here against the "mocking" of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar by Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee.

The volunteers were stopped near the Congress office where the police had put up barricades.

The protesters burnt an effigy of the Congress.

Vinod Sehrawat, a member of the Jat Mahasabha, said the protest was led by Narayan Singh Sehrawat and Sukhchain.

"The Jat community and farmers have come here from Najafgarh area to protest against the mocking of our vice president. There will be a Delhi Dehat Mahasabha on Sunday where the future course of action will be decided. We demand that Rahul Gandhi and Banerjee apologise," Vinod Sehrawat said.

Banerjee had on Tuesday mimicked Dhankhar during a protest of opposition MPs against the suspension of a large number of their colleagues. Gandhi was seen filming the incident.

Dhankhar claimed that it was an insult to his background as a Jat, his caste, who came from a farmer's family. PTI NIT SMN