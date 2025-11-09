Jathedar Gargajj returns after paying obeisance at gurdwaras in Pakistan

Amritsar, Nov 9 (PTI) Acting Jathedar of Akal Takht Giani Kuldip Singh Gargajj, who led a group of pilgrims to Pakistan to participate in Guru Nanak Dev's 556th birth anniversary celebrations, returned to India via the Attari-Wagah border on Sunday.

The Jatha, or group of Sikh pilgrims, visited Gurdwara Janam Asthan in Nankana Sahib, after paying obeisance at Gurdwara Sri Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur Sahib and other historical gurdwaras in Pakistan's Punjab province.

Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC) president and cabinet minister of the Government of Punjab (Pakistan), Ramesh Singh Arora, arrived at the border to bid farewell to Jathedar Gargajj.

Sharing the details of his visit, Gargajj said that although the circumstances were unfavourable earlier, Guru Sahib's grace enabled the Jatha to reach Nankana Sahib, where they were received a warm welcome from the people of Pakistan, and celebrate Gurpurb with devotion.

He said the PSGPC and the provincial Punjab government had made all arrangements, including tight security and facilities for the pilgrims.

Gargajj expressed gratitude to the governments of India and Pakistan, saying that by allowing the Jathas to travel, both the countries have sent a message of love and harmony.

The Jathedar said that at Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, he prayed for peace and harmony between the two countries, and for the early reopening of Kartarpur Sahib Corridor.

Gargajj appealed to the Centre to reopen the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor on the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur to be observed on November 25.

Gargajj lauded PSGPC president Arora for working commendably in coordination with Pakistan's Punjab government, and added that it is a matter of pride for the Sikh community that one of its members has been appointed a minister in the neighbouring nation.

The Government of Punjab in Pakistan has announced that by April next year, it would open 17 more gurdwaras that have been closed since Partition in 1947, after carrying out necessary restoration.

Gargajj said Sikhs in Pakistan have expressed their wish to visit the community's sacred shrines in India, including Sachkhand Sri Harmandar Sahib, Sri Akal Takht Sahib, Takht Kesgarh Sahib at Sri Anandpur Sahib, and other historical gurdwaras. He appealed to the Government of India to make visa arrangements for them.