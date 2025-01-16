Jatinder Pal Malhotra re-elected as Chandigarh BJP president

Chandigarh, Jan 16 (PTI) Jatinder Pal Malhotra was re-elected unopposed as the president of the BJP's Chandigarh unit, a party leader said on Thursday.

Advertisment

His appointment for a three-year term was announced during an event at the party office here.

After his re-election, Malhotra (60) said, "I have been entrusted with this responsibility due to the faith of the party and its workers. I will work with full dedication to further strengthen the organisation and contribute to the development of Chandigarh." The nomination process for both the Chandigarh BJP president and National Council members took place on Wednesday as part of the party's ongoing organisational elections.

Malhotra was re-elected after no other nominations were filed for the post.

Advertisment

He became the BJP Chandigarh president in October 2023, succeeding Arun Sood. PTI CHS ARD ARD