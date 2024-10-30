Jaunpur: 2 dead after trailer truck crashes into crowd in front of shop

Jaunpur (UP), Oct 30 (PTI) Two people were killed and two others seriously injured after a trailer truck hit a group of people standing in front of a shop here, police said Wednesday.

Advertisment

The trailer, en route to Prayagraj, hit customers who were buying utensils for Dhanteras from a shop near Purpur village Tuesday night.

According to police, Subhash Mali, 35, and Suraj Yadav, 20, died on the spot.

The shopkeeper, Phoolchand Patel, and another buyer, whose identity is yet to be determined, sustained serious injuries.

Advertisment

Both were taken to a hospital in Prayagraj, police said.

Local residents apprehended the driver and conductor and handed them over to the police.

Mungra Badshahpur Police Station SHO Santosh Pathak said a case has been registered based on the complaint from the families of the vicitms, and an investigation is underway. PTI COR CDN ARD VN VN