Javadekar says Kerala will teach UDF, LDF lesson over disruption of AI summit

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 21 (PTI) Senior BJP leader and party’s state in-charge Prakash Javadekar on Saturday said the people of Kerala will teach the UDF and the LDF a lesson following the disruption of an AI summit by Congress activists in New Delhi.

In a post on 'X', Javadekar said India saw the "low of Congress politics" when its "goons entered the AI Summit shirtless and shameless".

Calling it an act of utter desperation, he alleged that with such "anti-India activities", Opposition Leader in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and the Indian National Congress have lost whatever faith people had in the party.

"People of Kerala will teach UDF and LDF a lesson. Keralites don’t like such antics," he wrote.

In a video message, Javadekar said that what the Congress party demonstrated at the AI summit reflected its style of politics.

He said people from hundreds of countries had gathered at the summit to discuss the future of artificial intelligence and were praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership and Indian talent.

"Against this backdrop, such antics are absolutely unacceptable. It was an AI summit and Rahul Gandhi converted it into an anti-India event," he said.

He further alleged that people do not like such actions.

"People of Kerala will teach UDF and LDF a hard lesson because of such politics. The LDF held a demonstration in Parliament under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi. So they cannot escape," he said.

A group of Indian Youth Congress (IYC) workers on Friday staged a brief protest at Bharat Mandapam, the venue of the AI summit in New Delhi, raising slogans against PM Modi before being escorted out by security personnel. PTI TBA TBA KH