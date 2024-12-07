Javadekar visits Ernakulam Market Complex built under Centre's Smart City Mission

Kochi, Dec 7 (PTI) Senior BJP leader and former union minister Prakash Javadekar on Saturday visited the newly inaugurated New Ernakulam Market Complex here, an initiative of the union government's Smart City Mission.

The pioneering project aimed at revitalising a century-old city market, is initiated under the Smart City Mission envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Javadekar said in a social media post.

"Today, I visited the newly inaugurated New Ernakulam Market Complex in Kochi, a pioneering project aimed at revitalising a century-old city market, initiated under the Smart City Mission envisioned by PM @narendramodi," he posted on social media platform X.

Detailing the features of the three-storyed modern market complex, he said it comprises 273 stalls, a comprehensive air circulation system, dedicated spaces for unloading and loading goods, solar-powered lighting, 40 kw solar panels, fire and safety equipment, CCTV cameras, rainwater harvesting plant and so on.

The complex also comprises a 30,000-liter water storage tank, multi-level car parking, ramps, a garbage treatment plant, lifts, two diesel generators, and 82 toilets, including those for differently-abled individuals.

The solid waste management system has the capacity to process up to one ton of waste daily, he said.

"This project is one of the 71 initiatives sanctioned under the Kochi Smart City project, for which the central government has allocated Rs 600 crore," Javadekar added. PTI LGK ADB