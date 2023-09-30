'Jawahar Bal Manch' to start 'Mohabbat Ki Dukaan' to provide food to street children

New Delhi, Sep 30 (PTI) The Congress 'Jawahar Bal Manch' will start a 'Mohabbat Ki Dukaan' programme from November 14, the birth anniversary of India's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru, to provide food to street children.

On October 2, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the 'Jawahar Bal Manch' will start another programme called 'Ding Dong Bell', under which children can click on a bell icon on the organisation's website and express any wish related to education which would be fulfilled if found genuine.

Jawahar Bal Manch president G V Hari said that under the 'Mohabbat Ki Dukaan' project, food packets will be distributed among street children once every week. It will be started as a pilot project in Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru.

"We are not doing anything for political purposes. Our aim is ensuring the well-being of children and that they become good citizens," he said.

At a press conference at the AICC headquarters here, Hari said that on October 2, the 'Jawahar Bal Manch' will start the 'Ding Dong Bell' programme.

"If any child presses the bell icon on the website of our organisation, he/she can express any wish related to education. Suppose if a child wants a bicycle and really needs it, we will provide it," he said.

Congress treasurer Pawan Kumar Bansal will launch the 'Ding Dong Bell' programme in Chandigarh, Hari added.

Jawahar Bal Manch (JBM) is an organisation dedicated to the welfare and empowerment of children.

Throughout the Bharat Jodo Yatra and after it, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been urging the party cadre and others to open 'Mohabbat ki Dukaan (shop to spread love)' in the 'Nafrat ka Bazaar (market of hate)'.

The Congress' Scheduled Caste department president Rajesh Lilothia alleged that efforts are being made to "saffronise" education through the new education policy.

"The Constitution is in danger. We all have to stand up to protect the Constitution," he said. PTI ASK IJT IJT