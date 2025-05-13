Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya tops CBSE class 12 results with 99.29% students passing exam

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday declared Class XII results.

Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) topped the results with 99.29 per cent of the students passing the exam, closely followed by Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) with 99.09 per cent.

This year, 88.39 per cent candidates have cleared the exams, marginally up from last year's pass percentage of 87.98 per cent.

While girls have achieved a pass percentage of 91.64 per cent, that of boys stood at 85.70 per cent. Transgender candidates have scored 100 per cent pass percentage against last year's 50 per cent.

A total of 1,11,544 candidates have scored above 90 per cent marks while 24,867 candidates have scored above 95 per cent marks.

Over 1.29 lakh candidates have been placed in compartment.

A total of 16,92,794 candidates had appeared for the class 12 board exams.