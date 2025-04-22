Jawaharlal Darda statue unveiling postponed due to state mourning

Mumbai, Apr 22 (PTI) The unveiling of a statue of freedom fighter and former Maharashtra minister Jawaharlal Darda in Mumbai has been postponed, it was announced on Tuesday.

Lokmat Media Group chairman and former MP Vijay Darda made the announcement, adding the decision was taken in view of the three-day state mourning declared by the government as a mark of respect on the passing away of Pope Francis.

The unveiling was scheduled on Tuesday and among those who came for the event were Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, state assembly speaker Rahul Narvekar and former Union minister Praful Patel.

The dignitaries observed a two-minute silence as a mark of respect near the statue, put up at the Jawaharlal Darda Chowk opposite the Bombay Stock Exchange.

Those present included the Editor-in-Chief of Lokmat Media Group and former Maharashtra minister Rajendra Darda, Lokmat Media Managing Director Devendra Darda and Joint MD and Editorial Director Rishi Darda. PTI VT VT