Jawaharlal Nehru had stopped caste census: MP CM

Indore, Apr 20 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Sunday claimed Congress did nothing for OBCs while being in power for a long time and alleged that first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru had stopped the caste census.

Yadav's comments came in response to Madhya Pradesh Congress president Jitu Patwari's statement, who accused the BJP government of failing to implement 27 per cent reservation to OBCs in educational institutions and government jobs in Madhya Pradesh.

"Before making false allegations, the state Congress president should look into his affairs and know the past of his party. The caste census in the country was stopped by the first Prime Minister Nehru. The Congress government remained in power for 55 years, but it did nothing for the upliftment of OBCs," Yadav told reporters in Indore.

Yadav, a prominent OBC leader of the BJP, said the Prime Minister of the country belongs to the OBC category.

"BJP has given four OBC chief ministers to Madhya Pradesh, while Congress has not given a single chief minister from this class to the state," he claimed.

Yadav raked up the alleged mysterious death of Congress leader Sarla Mishra in 1997 while targeting Congress over the issue of law and order when the opposition party was in power in Madhya Pradesh.

Bhopal district court recently rejected the police's "closure report" in the Sarla Mishra case and ordered a re-investigation.

"It is also not hidden from anyone that not only here (Madhya Pradesh), but also in the entire country, Congress people have committed atrocities against women," Yadav alleged.

On Rahul Gandhi's US visit, Yadav said it is the Congress leader's habit to speak against India during his foreign tours which brings shame to the country.

"I hope Gandhi will walk the straight path this time (during a foreign tour). I pray to Lord Mahakal to give him wisdom," he added.

Refraining from reacting to BJP MP Nishikant Dubey's controversial comments on the judiciary, the Chief Minister said that BJP president JP Nadda has already clarified the party's position.

Nadda has already dismissed these comments as Dubey's personal opinion. The BJP President said that the party respects the judiciary as an integral part of democracy. PTI HWP ADU NSK