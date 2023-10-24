Jawan dead in Sikkim flood creamted in native village in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Oct 24 (PTI) Army soldier Hanuman Ram Jat who was washed away in the recent Sikkim flash flood was cremated with state honours in his native village in in Ajmer district on Tuesday, police said.

Jat (29), a medical course soldier of the Indian Army, was washed away in the flash flood that occurred after a cloudburst in Sikkim on October 4. His mortal remains were recently found 130 kilometres away, Rupangarh SHO Jagdish Prasad said. Hanuman Ram's mortal remains reached Kishangarh in Ajmer district on Monday night from where it was brought to his native village Amarpura on Tuesday morning in an army truck, Prasad said.

The last rites of the soldier were performed on Tuesday afternoon with state honours. His five-year-old son Yash lit the funeral pyre.

MP Bhagirath Chaudhary, Pushkar MLA Suresh Singh Rawat and several officials from the police and administration were present during the cremation, the SHO added.

A cloudburst over Lhonak Lake in north Sikkim on October 4 led to flash floods in the Teesta in the strategically important small Himalayan state that shares borders with China, Bhutan and Nepal. PTI AG RPA