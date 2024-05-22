Jawan injured in accidental fire in Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur district

Narayanpur, May 22 (PTI) An Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) jawan was injured in an accidental fire from a service rifle in Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur district on Wednesday, a senior police official said.

Manish M, posted as a constable in the ITBP's 53rd battalion, sustained injuries around 9.30 am at the force’s camp in the Narayanpur city, he said.

It appears the constable, who hails from Kerala, was checking a service weapon allotted to him after he reported for duty when the firearm went off, he said.

The jawan was rushed to the district hospital before being shifted to a better-equipped medical facility in the state capital Raipur, he said, adding that a probe into the incident is underway. PTI COR NR