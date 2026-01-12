Jawan killed as fire breaks out in BSF camp building in JK

Srinagar, Jan 12 (PTI) A BSF jawan died in a fire that broke out in a building inside a camp of the border guarding force in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Monday.

The deceased jawan was identified as Constable Ramesh Kumar, who was working as a washerman, they said.

According to the officials, the fire broke out in the single-storey tradesmen building at Modar in Bandipora on Sunday evening.

The fire was brought under control by fire tenders and BSF jawans, the officials said. PTI MIJ DIV DIV