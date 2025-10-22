'Jawano, aaj khatam kar do inko': BSF SI exhorted his troops during Op Sindoor

New Delhi, Oct 22 (PTI) "Jawano, aaj khatam kar do inko (Soldiers, finish them today)", screamed BSF Sub-Inspector Mohd Imteyaj, battling grievous injuries, as he galvanised his troops to mount an effective retaliation against Pakistan drones during the Operation Sindoor.

Sub-Inspector Imteyaj laid down his life during the operation.

The SI, along with Constable Deeapak Chingakham of the 7th Border Security Force (BSF) battalion, was awarded the Vir Chakra posthumously for the gallant action.

A government gazette issued on October 4 has stated the story of their brave act undertaken on May 10 at the border outpost (BOP) Kharkola in Jammu. The medal was announced in August during Independence Day.

Under the Operation Sindoor launched by the defence forces along with the BSF, India targeted terrorist and military facilities in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir from May 7 to 10 in retaliation to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed.

The said BSF post came under "intense" cross-border mortar shelling and "aerial threat" (drone attack).

SI Imteyaj tactically moved out of his bunker and used a light machine gun (LMG) to neutralise one drone. Constable Chingakham engaged the second drone from his LMG. Soon after, a mortar shell fired from across the border exploded near the 'morcha' (sentry post) causing grievous injuries to the two troops.

"Sub-Inspector Mohd. Imteyaj, while leading from the front, sustained grievous injuries including mangled extremities, abdominal trauma and severe splinter wounds to his neck and arms.

"Despite his fatal condition, he continued issuing orders and motivating his troops, uttering: 'Jawano, aaj khatam kar do inko, he laid down life in the line of duty," his citation said.

Constable Chingakham also sustained multiple "grievous" splinter injuries in his thorax and fractured tibia but he refused evacuation.

Unwilling to abandon his buddy, Chingakham kept on fighting till his last breath and made the supreme sacrifice.

The two men were awarded with the Vir Chakra, a wartime medal which is third in precedence after the Param Vir Chakra and Kirti Chakra, for their "exceptional gallantry and courage".

Sixteen other BSF troops were awarded the police gallantry medal in August during the 79th Independence Day for displaying "conspicuous bravery" and "unmatched valour" in Operation Sindoor.