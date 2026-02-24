Jaya aide Sasikala discloses 'good news,' unveils flag; says will soon announce party name

Ramanathapuram (Tamil Nadu), Feb 24 (PTI) V K Sasikala, confidante of late AIADMK supremo J Jayalalithaa on Tuesday announced the launch of a new political party asserting that, "we are going to witness a new political chapter." Addressing an event to mark the birth anniversary of Jayalalithaa at Kamuthi near here, the late Chief Minister's close aide declared: "I will soon announce the name of the new party, there is no change in it. It will function as a party that defeats opponents and betrayers alike; we are going to witness a new (political) chapter." Her foray with a new party could well result in a four-cornered electoral contest in the state Assembly polls, due in April, with the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance on one side and the AIADMK-headed NDA on the other. Actor Vijay's TVK is making its electoral debut in the hustings slated in about two months.

On Tuesday, Sasikala unveiled the flag of the to-be named party and it features the images of Dravidian icon CN Annadurai, AIADMK founder MG Ramachandran and Jayalalithaa.

The flag is a horizontal tricolour of black on top, white on middle and red on the bottom.

Amid speculation that she may launch a new party and ahead of the anniversary event, Sasikala had asserted that she would soon, "give good news."