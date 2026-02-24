Jaya aide Sasikala discloses ''good news,'' unveils flag; says will soon announce party name

Ramanathapuram (Tamil Nadu), Feb 24 (PTI) V K Sasikala, confidante of late AIADMK supremo J Jayalalithaa on Tuesday announced the launch of a new political party asserting that, "we are going to witness a new political chapter." Addressing an event to mark the birth anniversary of Jayalalithaa at Kamuthi near here, the late Chief Minister's close aide declared: "I will soon announce the name of the new party, there is no change in it. It will function as a party that defeats opponents and betrayers alike; we are going to witness a new (political) chapter." Her foray with a new party could well result in a four-cornered electoral contest in the state Assembly polls, due in April, with the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance on one side and the AIADMK-headed NDA on the other. Actor Vijay's TVK is making its electoral debut in the hustings slated in about two months.

On Tuesday, Sasikala unveiled the flag of the to-be named party and it features the images of Dravidian icon CN Annadurai, AIADMK founder MG Ramachandran and Jayalalithaa.

The flag is a horizontal tricolour of black on top, white on middle and red on the bottom.

Explaining the events that unfolded following the demise of Jayalalithaa in December 2016, she slammed AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami and said she named him as the chief minister then and was very careful to ensure that the AIADMK government (2016-21) did not fall due to instability.

She said the very same person whom she named as chief minister (Palaniswami) got her eased out of the party just like "flinging a piece of paper. "I do not display my anger and I learnt it from Thalaivar (MGR)," she said.

On ex-CM O Panneerselvam--she said his decision to rebel when Palaniswami was named the chief minister-- by pursuing a 'Dharma Yudham' eventually caused him problems.

She alleged that the DMK was an evil force and vowed to dislodge it from the seat of power.

Sasikala said she remained in a Bengaluru jail and she did not heed the advise of the then AIADMK ministers including KA Sengottaiyan to get transferred to a prison in Tamil Nadu. Between 2017 and 2021, she was imprisoned in Bengaluru after she was convicted in a disproportionate assets case.

Sasikala said she remained in a Karnataka prison and did not consider moving to Tamil Nadu as that could have paved the way for the DMK to raise suspicions and level allegations against the then AIADMK regime.

On Tuesday, she distributed welfare assistance to beneficiaries.

Later speaking to reporters she said she had all along been waiting for this moment.

"I have been in politics for 39 years. I waited for nine years. This moment is ours - from members at branch level to the entire state - they all have a right to the flag. That's why the flag contains the images of the three leaders. This will give confidence to the poor," she said.

Sasikala said she will dispense people's governance on the path shown by M G Ramachandran and Jayalalithaa.

The flag symbolises eradication of poverty, equality and employment generation, she said.

Amid speculation that she may launch a new party and ahead of the anniversary event, Sasikala had asserted that she would soon, "give good news." PTI VGN JSP VGN SA