Jaya Bachchan, R P N Singh trade barbs in Rajya Sabha amid uproar by Opposition

New Delhi, Feb 11 (PTI) Actor-politician Jaya Bachchan and BJP member Ratanjit Pratap Narain Singh engaged in a war of words in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, with the latter saying he no longer wants to be with people who have "lost all hope", after Bachchan accused him of changing his stance after switching sides.

Opposition party members created an uproar in the Upper House as the Chair allowed Singh to respond to the charges made by Bachchan.

Participating in the General Discussion on the Union Budget 2025-26, the Samajwadi Party leader said, "First of all I would like to tell something to the farming king in his entire speech... In his entire speech, he was targeting the opposition. When he was in opposition the government was not doing well. Today, when he has joined the Treasury benches the government is doing a fantastic job".

Responding to Bachchan, Singh, who was earlier with the Congress, said, "...I would like to speak very clearly that I do not want to remain with the people who have lost all hope. I want to be with those people who are working for the welfare of the country. If you really want the country to progress then you should join us".

As Bachchan insisted that the remarks made by Singh be deleted, amid the uproar by Opposition members, Kiran Choudhry, who was in the Chair, repeatedly asked members to let Bachchan speak, while maintaining that she had allowed Singh to speak as it was the Chair's discretion.

"I did not yield... I request the Chair to delete everything that the gentleman stood up and said," Bachchan said.

As the uproar continued, Choudhry repeatedly asked members to please be quiet and maintain silence so that Bachchan can continue her speech.

Earlier in his speech, Singh criticised the Opposition, saying it was expressing "hopelessness" and the only impediment to our country's progress is this mentality of Opposition members.

"They (Opposition) are also ridiculing the USD five trillion dollar target," Singh said, adding that in only a span of 10 years, the Modi government has rid itself of any sort of colonial mindset.

He claimed that the Opposition was trying to portray a "very dismal picture", at a time when India's economy is marching ahead even as world economies are lagging behind.

Delivering her speech in Bengali, Dola Sen of the Trinamool Congress tore into the government over the issues of unemployment and price rise.

She claimed that the Budget has failed to address the issue of unemployment.

Terming it a "political Budget" instead of an economic one, Sen said while initiatives were announced for Bihar, West Bengal was left out as the state elections were not near.

"The Union government wants to trample the state government of West Bengal," Sen said, alleging that a name change for West Bengal has been denied, and workers across the state are being denied benefits under the Labour Act.

She further alleged "political misuse" of authorities, including the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate.

"We oppose the arbitrariness of the Union government," Sen said, and concluded her speech by saying that people of the country will certainly teach a lesson to them.