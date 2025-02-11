Jaya Bachchan urges govt to have 'mercy' on film industry, urges FM to help its survival

New Delhi, Feb 11 (PTI) Samajwadi Party member Jaya Bachchan on Tuesday urged Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to have "mercy" on the film industry and come up with some proposals to help it survive.

Speaking during the General Discussion on the Union Budget 2025-26 in the Rajya Sabha, the actor-politician accused the government of trying to "kill" the film industry, saying that the survival of daily wage workers has become difficult and single-screen theatres were shutting down as people were not going to movie halls as everything has become so costly.

"One industry has been totally ignored by you, and other governments were also doing the same thing. But today you have taken it to the next level. You have totally ignored the film and entertainment industry because you only use them for serving your own purpose," Bachchan said.

"Today, leave aside GST, all the single screens (theatres) are shutting down. People are not going to movie halls because everything has become so costly. Perhaps you want to kill this industry altogether. This the only industry that connects the entire world to India," Bachchan said in the Upper House.

She appealed for some "mercy" for the country's audio-visual industry and alleged that cinema was being targeted.

"I am speaking on behalf of my film industry and making a request to this House on behalf of the audio-visual industry, that please spare them. Please have some mercy for them. You are trying to kill this industry. Please do not do this.. Today you have started targeting cinema also," Bachchan said.

She urged Sitharaman to consider the issue "very very seriously", pointing out that it is a 'very difficult industry'.

"I request Finance Minister to consider and please bring something to help this industry survive," said Bachchan.

Participating in the debate, K R Suresh Reddy of the BRS appreciated the government for the relief in income tax for individual taxpayers having income up to Rs 12 lakh.

Arun Singh of the BJP said the allocation towards healthcare has nearly tripled from only around Rs 37,000 crore under the Congress-led UPA government. He lauded the rise in Kisan Credit card limit from Rs 3 lakh earlier to Rs 5 lakh at present. PTI RSN MR