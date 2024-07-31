Jaya Prada meets students protesting over coaching centre deaths in Delhi

New Delhi, Jul 31 (PTI) Former MP and actress Jaya Prada on Wednesday met the protesting students here and assured them that strict action will be taken against those responsible for the Old Rajinder Nagar coaching centre flooding incident, which claimed the lives of three civil services aspirants.

"I am here to assure all of you that strict action will be ensured against those who are responsible behind the death of three students," Jaya Prada said.

However, the protesting students did not allow her to speak much and started raising slogans like "We want justice".

Three students, identified as Shreya Yadav, Tanya Soni, and Nevin Dalvin, died after water from a flooded drain gushed into the library in the basement of Rau's IAS Study Circle in Old Rajinder Nagar. Several students of different IAS coaching centres started protesting near the coaching centre where the incident took place.

Meanwhile, five people, including four co-owners of the basement of the building where the coaching centre was functioning, were arrested.

The driver of an SUV which drove through the flooded street, causing the water to swell and breach the gates of the three-storey building and inundate the basement, was among the five arrested. The SUV was also seized. PTI BM BM MNK MNK