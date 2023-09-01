Jaya Verma Sinha takes charge as first woman CEO, Chairperson of Railway Board

New Delhi, Sep 1 (PTI) Senior railway traffic service officer Jaya Verma Sinha on Friday took charge as the first woman chief executive and chairperson of the Railway Board.

Sinha was at the centre stage of the railways' media interactions recently when, as the Member (Operations and Business Development), she explained the complex signalling system after the tragic Balasore accident.

She joined the Indian Railway Traffic Service in 1988. She succeeds Anil Kumar Lahotiin her new role and will be in officetill August 31, 2024.

Sinha is slated to retire on October 1, but will be re-employed the same day till her tenure gets over.

An Alumnus of the Allahabad University, Sinha joined the Indian Railway Traffic Service in 1988 and worked in the Northern Railway, S E Railway and Eastern Railway.

She also worked as Railway Advisor in the High Commission of India, Dhaka, Bangladesh for four years.

The Maitree Express from Kolkata to Dhaka was inaugurated during her tenure in Bangladesh. She also worked as the Divisional Railway Manager, Eastern Railway, Sealdah Division.