Jayachandran's soulful renditions will continue to touch hearts for generations: PM Modi

New Delhi, Jan 10 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid tributes to renowned playback singer P Jayachandran, saying his soulful renditions in various languages will continue to touch hearts for generations to come.

Advertisment

Jayachandran, who will especially be known for his contribution to the Malayalam cinema, died Thursday evening at a private medical college in Thrissur in Kerala on Thursday. He was 80.

Modi said on X that Jayachandran was blessed with a legendary voice that conveyed a wide range of emotions.

He added, "His soulful renditions across various languages will continue to touch hearts for generations to come. Pained by his passing. My thoughts are with his family and admirers in this hour of grief." PTI KR TIR TIR