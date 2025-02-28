Jayakwadi Left Canal to be repaired on priority basis: Vikhe Patil

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Feb 28 (PTI) Maharashtra Water Resources Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil on Friday expressed concern over water leakage from the canals of the Jayakwadi dam, and said repair of the Left Canal will be prioritized.

The 208-km Left Canal takes water from the dam to Jalna and Parbhani districts and is supposed to irrigate nearly 1.81 lakh hectares.

Built nearly 40 years ago, it needs maintenance, said an official.

Its original capacity to carry 3,600 cusecs of water has declined to 1,800-2,000 cusecs, he said.

At a meeting here, Vikhe Patil reviewed water availability and management of major irrigation projects in Marathwada region ahead of the summer months.

Talking to reporters later, the minister conceded that irrigation canals in the area needed repairs. "I have instructed the department to carry out a study, and send proposals to the government," he said.

"Repair work of the Right Canal is going on....But the Left Canal needs more attention and we are prioritizing it because water is being wasted and it impacts irrigation," he added.

Non-payment of water usage fee was a major issue, and instructions have been given to start the recovery process by using additional staff, Vikhe Patil said, noting that this will make available funds for the canal repair work.

About a proposed river linking project to bring water to the Godavari basin from western Maharashtra, Vikhe Patil said, "We want to bring seven TMC (thousand million cubic feet) of water to the Godavari river basin. The government has sanctioned Rs 64 crore for studying the project." PTI AW KRK