Jayant Chaudhary hails UP govt for Rs 30 per quintal hike in sugarcane price

Basti (UP), Oct 30 (PTI) Union minister Jayant Chaudhary on Thursday welcomed the increase in sugarcane procurement price by Rs 30 per quintal in Uttar Pradesh, saying it reflects the government's commitment to farmers’ welfare.

Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) president Chaudhary, who was on his visit to the eastern UP district of Basti, pointed out that the Yogi Adityanath government's moves were made without any "demand or agitation from farmers".

“This clearly shows that the NDA government is working in the interest of farmers,” he told reporters.

The RLD chief added, “The government’s decision has brought smiles to the faces of farmers. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has fulfilled what was in the farmers’ hearts even before they could voice it. No chief minister before the BJP had ever raised sugarcane price by such a large amount at once.” Referring to the ruling alliance's ‘Abki baar 400 paar’ slogan, Chaudhary recalled that he said during the Lok Sabha polls that sugarcane procurement prices would also cross Rs 400 if the NDA formed the government for a third time at the Centre. "Today that promise has been fulfilled.” He expressed gratitude to the chief minister and the central government, adding that the hike would directly benefit farmers by about Rs 3,000 crore. “Farmers today realise that this government truly belongs to them,” Chaudhary said.

The UP government on Wednesday announced a Rs 30 per quintal increase in sugarcane prices for the 2025-26 crushing season.

With the latest revision, the price of the early variety of sugarcane has been fixed at Rs 400 per quintal and the common variety at Rs 390 per quintal.

Due to inclement weather, a public meeting scheduled at Narang Inter College in Walterganj on the occasion of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s birth anniversary was postponed. Chaudhary, instead, met party workers at the Circuit House in Basti.

He added that the RLD, traditionally strong in western Uttar Pradesh, is now focused on expanding its organisational base in the eastern part of the state. PTI COR ABN ABN SKY SKY