Jayant Chaudhary stresses Centre's focus on skill development, UP's potential

Lucknow, Aug 1 (PTI) Union Minister Jayant Chaudhary Thursday emphasised the Centre's focus on initiatives to empower the youth in the country and potential for development in Uttar Pradesh.

Chaudhary, the Minister of State for Skill Development (Independent Charge), said this during a programme at the Lucknow office of his party Rashtriya Lok Dal. This was his first visit to Lucknow after being appointed a minister in the BJP-led NDA government. Prior to the NDA, he was aligned with the Opposition INDIA bloc.

"The possibilities for development in Uttar Pradesh, which we can work together on, have my full attention. I assure you that any feedback you provide will be acted upon. The prime minister has entrusted me with the responsibilities of the Education Department and the Skill Development, and you have seen how the Finance Minister's budget presentation conveyed the government's commitment to the nation's youth," he said.

He highlighted the government's initiatives aimed at preparing and empowering the youth for the responsibility of making India a developed nation by 2047. "The government has formulated several schemes to ready the youth for the future, including apprenticeship, internships, and the expansion of ITIs. Ensuring the functionality of 1,000 ITIs is part of this effort." "The Finance Minister herself mentioned in the budget the goal of developing the skills of 20 lakh people and has given significant benefits to Uttar Pradesh. There will be a detailed mention of these initiatives," Chaudhary added.

He appealed to RLD workers to focus on strengthening the basic organisation and fostering understanding and cooperation at the grassroots level.

"I urge all workers to pay attention to our fundamental organization, work towards mutual understanding, and strengthen our efforts at the grassroots and worker levels," he said.