Jayant Chaudhary, Sukanta Majumdar assume charge as Ministers of State for Education

New Delhi, Jun 11 (PTI) Union Ministers of State for Education Jayant Chaudhary and Sukanta Majumdar took charge on Tuesday.

Chaudhary has also been deputed as the MoS (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship. Meanwhile, Majumdar will also hold charge as MoS in the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region.

"Our youth is our strength! NDA government will continue to invest to further empower our future generations! Honoured to have a role in the ministry which is driving the development and reforms of the key education sector!," Chaudhary wrote on X after taking charge.

West Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar sought blessings of senior party leader and Medinipur MP Dilip Ghosh before assuming charge.

"Assumed charge as MoS Education today. Inspired by the visionary leadership of PM @narendramodi and the vast experience of Union Minister Shri @dpradhanbjp. Eager to contribute towards realizing PM Modi's vision for transforming the education sector," he wrote on X.

Chaudhary, the 45-year-old national chairman of the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), is the grandson of Chaudhary Charan Singh -- India's fifth prime minister -- and the son of former Union minister Chaudhary Ajit Singh.

He was previously associated with Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party and joined the NDA ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections after the BJP posthumously honoured his grandfather with the Bharat Ratna in February this year.

Under his leadership, the RLD won two seats in western Uttar Pradesh -- Baghpat and Bijnor -- with margins of over 4,88,000 and 37,500 votes.

Majumdar retained the Balurghat Lok Sabha seat for the second consecutive term.

Before his foray into politics, Majumdar served as a professor of Botany at the University of Gour Banga in West Bengal.

He has been associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) since his teenage years. He was assigned to the Bengal BJP in 2014, marking his transition into active political involvement.

Majumdar was appointed as the state unit president of the BJP in September 2021. PTI GJS NB