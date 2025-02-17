Jayant Patil attends event with Gadkari, mocks media over speculative reports

Pune, Feb 17 (PTI) Maharashtra NCP (SP) chief Jayant Patil on Monday took jibes at the media over speculation of his joining the BJP as he attended an event with Union minister Nitin Gadkari.

In a sarcastic vein, Patil also asked the media to not report that Gadkari is joining the NCP (SP).

Patil was speaking at an event where a hostel building of Rajarambapu Institute of Technology (RIT) in Islampur in Sangli district was inaugurated in the presence of chief guest Gadkari.

"I urge journalists not to publish reports claiming Gadkari is joining NCP (SP). The credibility of news reports determines the stature of journalism, and I leave that to you. Recently, some reports (about him switching sides) were published and deliberated at the state and national levels, which saddened me," Patil said.

Criticising the media for failing to understand that leaders from rival parties could come together on a common platform for a larger cause. Patil pointed out that eminent personalities like JRD Tata had visited the institute.

This is not a platform for politics, Patil said.

He thanked Gadkari for accepting the invite to be chief guest and hailed the Union minister of road transport and highways for his contribution to boost the country's infrastructure.

Speaking at the event, Gadkari asked Patil not to give too much importance to such reports, adding there was need to redefine politics.

"Politics isn't just about power. It is about social service. In Maharashtra, politics has traditionally been limited to elections. Once elections are over, political differences should also end. The event should not be viewed through political lens. I attended it purely because of my friendship with Patil. There may be ideological differences, but there is no scope for differences of the heart," Gadkari asserted.

He said he had actively campaigned for BJP in Sangli but "once elections are over, so is the politics".

Patil is MLA from Islampur.