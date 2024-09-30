Jayaprada appears in court in indecent remarks case

Moradabad (UP), Sep 30 (PTI) Actress and former MP of Rampur Jayaprada on Monday appeared in a MP-MLA court here after a non-bailable warrant was issued against her for failing to appear to record her statement in a case.

The case is related to alleged indecent remarks made against her at a public function after the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. our of the accused including SP leader Azam Khan are in jail in different cases, while anoter accused ST Hasan could not appear in the court, Special Public Prosecutor Mohanlal Bishnoi said on Monday.

He said that the court was hearing the case of indecent remarks made against the actress who was summoned to record her statement. But she did not come. After this, the court issued a non-bailable warrant against her, following which she appeared in court on Monday.

The special public prosecutor said that due to lack of time, the hearing could not be completed today and the next hearing has been fixed for October 25.

Bishnoi said that after the 2019 Lok Sabha election results, an event was organised in a degree college located in Katghar police station area. Samajwadi Party (SP) leader and former cabinet minister Azam Khan and former Moradabad MP Dr ST Hasan and other leaders attended the event. It is alleged that indecent remarks were made against Jayaprada during the event.

In this regard, Mustafa Hussain, a resident of Rampur (UP), had filed a case against Azam Khan, Hasan, Azam Khan's son Abdullah Azam, Firoz Khan, Mohammad Arif, Azhar Khan and others.