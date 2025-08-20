Jayaram and Kalidas starrer 'Akshakal Aayiram' begins filming

New Delhi, Aug 20 (PTI) Malayalam film"Akshakal Aayiram", which marks father-son duo Jayaram and Kalidas's first collaboration after 22 years, has begun production.

The video shared by the production house, Sreegokulam Productions, showcased the cast and crew of the film attending a prayer ceremony which symbolises the commencement of the film's shoot. Malavika Jayaram, Jayaram's daughter was also in attendance.

"POOJA CEREMONY! The journey of #AshakalAayiram begins!" the production house captioned the Instagram post.

The father-son duo worked together on the 2003 film "Ente Veedu Appuvinteyum" for which Kalidas took home the National Film Award for best child artist.

"Ashakal Aayiram" is directed by G Prajith and is penned by Jude Anthany Joseph and Aravind Rajendra. The film also stars Asha Sarath, Anand Manmadan and Ishaani Krishna in pivotal roles.

Jayaram was last seen in the Ram Charan-starrer "Game Changer" and the Tamil film "Retro".