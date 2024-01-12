Jazz legends Herbie Hancock, Dianne Reeves to honour Martin Luther King Jr Day with concert

New Delhi, Jan 12 (PTI) American jazz musicians Herbie Hancock and Dianne Reeves will perform at a concert here on January 15 to mark Martin Luther King Jr Day.

Martin Luther King Jr Day, observed annually on the third Monday of January in the United States, pays tribute to the life and achievements of the renowned civil rights leader.

Influenced by Mahatama Gandhi, Dr King visited India in 1959 to solidify his appreciation of Gandhi's principles of nonviolent resistance and its potential to effect social change.

"It was a privilege to travel to India 15 years ago to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Dr King’s historic visit. I look forward to returning to India for the fourth time to perform for audiences and work with young, aspiring musicians. Jazz is a true representation of the ideals Dr. King stood for - freedom, democracy and equality. It will be an honor to share these ideals and reconnect with the wonderful people and musicians of India," Hancock said in a statement.

Hancock and Reeves, accompanied by the Herbie Hancock Institute of Jazz Performance at UCLA Ensemble, will visit New Delhi and Mumbai from January 14-25, delivering performances and master classes.

Highlighting the importance of the day, American ambassador Eric Garcetti said that the shared example of King and Gandhi underscores the belief that "everyone deserves respect and fair treatment in our ongoing journey toward a more just and equitable society".

"On Martin Luther King Jr. Day, let’s honour the enduring impact of Mahatma Gandhi’s principles, which continue to inspire the pursuit of justice and equality. Mahatma Gandhi’s philosophy, advocating profound respect for the inherent dignity of every individual, regardless of background, caste, religion, or social status, echoes the core values championed by Martin Luther King Jr," Garcetti said.

"As a lifelong fan of Herbie Hancock and Dianne Reeves, I'm excited for them to highlight the global relevance of the unity Mahatma Gandhi and Dr. King sought, motivating us in our collective pursuit of a world founded on justice, equality, and respect for all," he added.

The jazz duo will perform with Indian artistes, including sitar maestro Purbayan Chatterjee and tabla player Swarupa Ananth-Sawkar, in Mumbai.