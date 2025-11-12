JCB machine crushes motorcyclist to death in UP's Shahjahanpur

Shahjahanpur (UP), Nov 12 (PTI) A 32-year-old motorcyclist was killed after a JCB machine ran over him in a village here, police said on Wednesday.

The victim has been identified as Sandeep Gangwar.

According to the police sources, the incident took place in Rampur Dakshini village under the Miranpur Katra police station area on Tuesday night, where the JCB machine, along with several tractors, was passing through. During the movement, the vehicle ran over Gangwar.

Efforts are on to catch the driver and the vehicle, the police said.

Police said a case has been registered and the body has been sent for a post-mortem examination.