JCB operator buried as boulder falls on road in HP's Mandi

Mandi (HP), Feb 20 (PTI) A JCB operator on Tuesday got buried under debris on Manali road in Mandi while being engaged in some cutting work, police said.

The incident happened at a place named 6 Mile when suddenly a boulder, along with some debris, fell on the road.

A team of State Disaster Response Force and police dug the spot but the driver, Feroz Khan, a resident of Mandi, died before he could be rescued.

According to Additional Superintendent of Police Sagar Chander who visited the spot, the body was sent to zonal hospital Mandi for post mortem.

Police have registered a case against contractor Rajesh under charges of endangering life due to negligence under sections 336 and 304A of IPC. PTI COR BPL VN VN