JCB operator kills man

Latur, Aug 13 (PTI) A 35-year-old vegetable vendor was hit with the bucket of a moving excavator and killed over a dispute in Latur city, police said on Tuesday.

A murder case has been registered against two persons following the incident that occurred on Monday night, an official said, adding that no arrest has been made.

According to police, JCB operator Vinayak Rasure hit Jalinder Mule with its front bucket, leading to his death, following a dispute over placing the vegetable cart. PTI COR NSK