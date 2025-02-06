JCO found dead in J-K's Poonch

Mendhar/Jammu, Feb 6 (PTI) A Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) was found dead with a bullet injury in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Thursday, officials said.

The incident occurred in the border area of Mendhar sector when some jawans discovered the Naib Subedar lying injured.

He was immediately rushed to a hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead on arrival.

The Army is investigating the incident, with initial reports suggesting the possibility of a suicide. PTI COR AB DV DV