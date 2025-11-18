JD (U) leaders Sanjay Jha, Lalan Singh discuss Bihar govt formation with BJP leadership

New Delhi, Nov 18 (PTI) Ahead of the government formation in Bihar, JD (U) leaders Sanjay Jha and Lalan Singh met Union Home Minister Amit Shah here at his residence.

BJP president J P Nadda was present at the closed-door meeting, which lasted about three hours.

Sources said the meeting discussed the NDA's preparations for government formation in Bihar, including the allocation of ministerial portfolios to NDA constituents in the new government and the candidate for the Assembly Speaker's post.

The process of formation of the new NDA government in Bihar began on Monday after Chief Minister Nitish Kumar met Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and recommended the dissolution of the outgoing Assembly with effect from November 19.

Kumar, the JD(U) supremo, will again meet the governor on Wednesday and tender his resignation along with a letter of support from all other constituents of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

JD(U) sources said that Kumar would be elected legislature party leader on November 19, a day before taking oath as Bihar CM for a record 10th time at a programme at Gandhi Maidan in Patna.

Other ministers of the new cabinet are also expected to be sworn in during the programme.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several top NDA leaders, including Union ministers Shah, Rajnath Singh and Dharmendra Pradhan, are expected to attend the swearing-in ceremony.

Last week, the ruling NDA decimated 'Mahagathbandhan', the opposition grand alliance, securing a landslide majority in the Bihar Assembly elections, winning 202 seats in the 243-member House.

The BJP emerged as the largest party, winning 89 seats. Its ally, Nitish Kumar-led JD(U), won 85 seats, while Union minister Chirag Paswan-led Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) bagged 19 seats.

Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), headed by former chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi, won five seats, while Upendra Kushwaha-led Rashtriya Lok Morcha bagged four seats.

The INDIA bloc managed to win only 34 seats. The RJD bagged 25 seats, while the Congress won six seats, the CPI(ML) Liberation two seats and the CPI(M) one.

Outside the two main alliances, Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM won five seats, while the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the Indian Inclusive Party bagged one seat each. PTI PK RT