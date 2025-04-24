'JD-U's priority is PM': Cong's dig at BJP ally skipping all-party meet on Pahalgam attack

New Delhi: The Congress on Thursday took a swipe at the JD-U over its decision to skip the all-party meeting on the Pahalgam attack due to prior engagements, saying that while Prime Minister Narendra Modi's priority is elections, JD-U's priority is the PM, and so the meeting on the terror strike can wait.

The opposition party's swipe came after Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United), a key BJP ally, said it has extended full support to the Centre on its response to the Pahalgam terror attack.

While the party's leaders will not be able to attend the all-party meeting due to prior engagements, JD-U spokesperson Rajeev Ranjan said, "We stand with each and every decision of the government."

Reacting to the development, Congress' media and publicity department head Pawan Khera said, "Prime Minister's priority is elections. JDU’s priority is Prime Minister. All party meeting on terror attack can wait."

The Centre will brief leaders of various political parties on the Pahalgam terror attack and hear their views at an all-party meeting to be held on Thursday evening.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah are expected to brief the leaders, official sources said. Singh will chair the meeting.