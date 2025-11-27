JDA carries out anti-encroachment drive in Jammu

Jammu, Nov 27 (PTI) An anti-encroachment drive was carried out in Jammu city on Thursday, officials said.

In the presence of police, Jammu Development Authority (JDA) and administration teams equipped with bulldozers demolished illegal structures in the Transport Nagar area, they said.

The action is part of the authority’s ongoing efforts to clear encroachments from its land across Jammu.

However, residents contested the move, claiming they had been living in the area for the past 40 years and were evicted without prior notice. PTI AB KVK KVK