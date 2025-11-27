JDA issues encroachment notice to 'Shiva temple', locals ask who will respond

Jaipur, Nov 27 (PTI) The Jaipur Development Authority, as part of a road-widening drive, has issued an encroachment notice to a Shiva temple here.

The notice, issued on November 21, seeks a reply within seven days of the receipt of notice.

However, the move has triggered anger among local residents as the notice, pasted onto the wall of the temple in Vaishali Nagar, was addressed directly to the "Shiva Temple", instead of a managing person or body.

Who will respond on behalf of the temple and who will provide the required documents, the residents asked.

Vijay Singh, a local, said the notice should have been issued to an individual, organisation or trust responsible for the temple's management.

"Issuing it in the name of the temple is not appropriate. It has hurt religious sentiments," he said.

According to officials of the Jaipur Development Authority's (JDA) enforcement wing, the action follows directions from high court related to a petition.

A survey conducted by deputy commissioner of Zone 7 for widening of Gandhi Path here found the temple's boundary wall extending to the road, and classified it as encroachment.

The JDA has issued notices to several houses and shop owners as well, they said.

Locals said the authority did not contact the temple management, priest or any committee before pasting the notice and alleged that issuing a notice in the name of the temple amounts to insensitivity.

As per the JDA procedure, if no reply or documents are submitted within seven days, the site can be treated as encroachment and action may follow.

The enforcement officer who issued the notice could not be contacted for comments despite repeated calls. PTI SDA RUK RUK