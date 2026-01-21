JDA wins 30-year-old legal dispute, Rs 18.12 crore bank guarantee released

Jammu, Jan 21 (PTI) Jammu Development Authority on Wednesday said it has secured a major legal victory with the resolution of a three-decade-old dispute.

Following the resolution, the Jammu & Kashmir Bank has released the bank guarantees with interest, totalling around Rs 18.12 crore, which has been successfully credited to the Authority's account, it said in a statement.

The successful culmination of the case marks a significant milestone for Jammu Development Authority (JDA), safeguarding substantial public funds and reinforcing its commitment towards protecting the public interest through lawful and persistent institutional efforts, it said.

JDA Vice-Chancellor Rupesh Kumar thanked the officers and staff who pursued the matter over the years and seniors for guidance.

The JDA reiterates its commitment towards transparency, accountability and prudent financial management, he said. PTI TAS TAS RUK RUK