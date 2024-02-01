JD(S)-BJP to fight LS elections together: Ex-PM Deve Gowda

Bengaluru, Feb 1 (PTI) JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda on Thursday said one should watch for the Lok Sabha election results when his party and its ally BJP will contest the upcoming polls together.

"Both of us, JD(S) and BJP, will fight the (2024 Lok Sabha) elections together. We will contest in all the 28 seats (of Karnataka). You will see the outcome after the elections,” the former PM said.

The JD(S) joined the NDA in September last year after a meeting H D Kumaraswamy, former prime minister Deve Gowda's son, had with Home Minister Shah and BJP national president Nadda in New Delhi.

Both parties have said they would fight the coming general elections in Karnataka together.

The seat sharing between the two parties has not been finalised yet. PTI GMS ROH